REINBECK — Saturday will mark the 12th year for the Reinbeck Art Festival and Car Show. The community-wide celebration is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout downtown.

Artists and artisans will exhibit painting, photography, drawing, ceramics, jewelry, glass, mixed media, digital art, sculpture, watercolor, wood, fiber and metal. They’ll be set up in City Hall, 414 Main St., and Tranquility on Main, 403 Main St.

Featured artists include Bill Haywood, Ginny Poppen, David Norman, Jan Drake, Jan Bernhard, Bonnie Smith, Mike Stevens, Vicki Zenk and Angie Wiebansto, Barb Grabil, Bob Hertges, Bruce Gordan, Christie Bolin, Andy Mills, Jim Ellenberger, Kathy Fehr, Kathy Etringer, Lisa Gonzales and Anne, Kay Marguard, Sue Cunningham, Deb Ansley, Julie Hughes, Terry Dirks and Marion Boyer.

The Car Show includes motorcycles, cars, pickups and tractors, parked on Broad Street for viewing. In addition, the Northeast Iowa Glampers are returning to set up their vintage campers on East Main Street.

A quilt show will be open at the UCC Church, 504 Broad St., a Student Art Exhibit will be shown in the CEC at 504 Clark St. The Reinbeck Public Library, 501 Clark St., will be headquarters for children’s art activities.

A Touch-A-Truck experience is planned north of the library and movement, dance and fitness buffs will perform throughout the day on Main Street. In addition, Andy Mills, known as Uncle Stinky, will demonstrate blacksmithing, while Brett Evans will make wheel-thrown pots. The Northeast Iowa Weavers and Spinners will have hands-on weaving experience to share, and two flower arranging demonstrations are planned at 10 a.m. with Holly Robertson and 1 p.m. with Staci Freeze. Nancy Barsic will make silhouettes for no cost.

Music on Main, sponsored by the Lions Club and the American Legion Auxiliary, will feature Kirk Eastman performing from 9 a.m. to noon; Phil and Travis from noon to 2 p.m. and Birdy Young from 2 to 3 p.m.

Main Street merchants will be open to purchase food and beverages and for shopping. There will also be kettle corn. Festivalgoers can pick up a free bracelet at the welcome booth as a reminder of future festivals.

The festival is under the auspices of the Reinbeck Economic Development Committee.

