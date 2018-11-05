Try 1 month for 99¢
Melinda Barker and her sons Makai Moshke, left, and Daryn Gumm sit down to the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner at the United Auto Workers Local 838 Union Hall in Waterloo on Monday.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO — The annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner will offer a hot meal and companionship to anyone in need on Nov. 19 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the United Auto Workers Local 838 Union Hall in Waterloo.

Free transportation to and from the event will be provided by MET Paratransit for anyone living in Cedar Falls, Evansdale or Waterloo. Registrations for transportation will be accepted at veridiancu.org/thanksgiving until Sunday.

The event is one of the Cedar Valley’s largest, free Thanksgiving meals and is named for its late founders. In 1982, Mike and Leona Adams saw friends and neighbors struggling to make ends meet after layoffs. Mike was a member of the UAW Local 838 and a board member for what is now Veridian Credit Union. He and his wife Leona brought both organizations together to serve a free community meal, a tradition now entering its 37th year.

“Mike and Leona built a legacy of service-oriented leadership,” said Veridian President and CEO Monte Berg. “We’re grateful for their example, and it’s our honor to help carry it forward.”

Veridian employees and retirees of the UAW Local 838 are planning to provide more than 1,000 traditional Thanksgiving meals. Along with members of the Adams family, they will serve plates of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. The event also now offers other free services, including blood pressure checks from Cedar Valley Hospice and haircuts from Clip Art Corner.

Local contributors to the event include Anderson Erickson Dairy, Cedar Valley Hospice, College Square Hy-Vee, Clip Art Corner, Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc., Metropolitan Transit Authority of Black Hawk County, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Special Occasions Party and Event Rental, retirees of the UAW Local 838 and the Women’s Auxiliary of UAW Local 838.

