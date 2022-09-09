Registration under way for annual Sullivan Brothers Veterans Memorial 5 and 10K races

WATERLOO -- At 9 a.m. Oct. 15, the Sullivan Brothers Veterans Memorial 5K & 10K Races will take place, hosted by Iowa Veterans Museum.

Races will be held in-person or virtual. Cost is $35. The in-person races will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 at the National Cattle Congress grounds. Medals will be given out and chili will be served at the Pavilion at 11 a.m.

In-person runners who want to receive their T-shirts before the race must register by Sept. 22.

Packet and T-shirt pickup will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum lobby from, or for one hour before the race start at the Cattle Congress grounds. Race-day registrations for the in-person races will be taken from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the Cattle Congress.

The Sullivan Brothers 5K/10K is a memorial for those, like the Sullivan Brothers, who have given their lives in service to our country, and a celebration of the veterans who served our country and returned home. Proceeds from the race benefit the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.

Sponsors are: Coloff Media; Communications Workers of America Local 7108; Dalton Plumbing; Greenstate Credit Union and The VGM Group

Also, Airline Motel & Kitchenettes; Greco & Associates; Collins Community Credit Union; Cooley Auto Sales; Kennedy Insulation System; Yolando and Chiquita Loveless; Sidecar Coffee; Steamboat Gardens and the Sinnott Agency, Inc., in memory of Bill Sinnott, 187th Rakkasans, Korean War.

In-kind sponsor is Vietnam Veteran Tom Brickman, who is providing chili for runners after the race.

To register online, go to https://sullivanbrothersmemorial5kand10k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=13906