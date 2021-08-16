Registration set for free schools supplies giveaway

WATERLOO -- The Back to School Project provides backpacks along with items on school supply lists for elementary students in the Cedar Valley who need them.
The sign up form to receive supplies can be completed at https://cutt.ly/CVBackToSchoolSignUp.
The project aims to lessen some of that burden and provide the students with the supplies and confidence they need when entering the new school year.
Those who signed up can pick up supplies at Lou Henry Elementary School between noon and 5 p.m. Aug. 18.
