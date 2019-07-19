INDEPENDENCE — Celebrating its 40th year in Iowa, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program will have core training sessions this fall for individuals interested in becoming master gardener volunteers.
Training sessions start Aug. 20 at the extension office in Heartland Acres Agribition Center. A “Class on Campus” training session will meet in Ames on Oct. 19.
The Master Gardener program in Buchanan County is looking for people who are passionate about volunteering and gardening. No previous garden knowledge is required. The program equips participants to grow in knowledge about gardening best practices. After the training, gardeners volunteer in their community, making contributions such as giving vegetables to food pantries and maintaining demonstration gardens at Iowa’s county fairgrounds.
Those interested in the course can apply at https://mastergardenerhours.hort.iastate.edu/application-form.php. Training fees of $195 are due at the time of registration.
For more information, contact Ashley Sherrets, ag/hort program coordinator and master gardener coordinator, at sherrets@iastate.edu or 334-7161.
