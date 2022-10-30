Registration now open for MercyOne's Festival of Trees events

CEDAR FALLS — Tickets are available now for MercyOne's Festival of Trees, Nov. 17-24 at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Most events are family-friendly, Festival at Night will lead off the celebration with drinks, appetizers and live music performed for a 21+ crowd.
Other festival features include a HoliDIY craft night, games in the trees and a Veterans holiday breakfast. Children have an opportunity to meet Santa at his workshop on Nov. 19 and again when Santa joins Teddy Bear Tea on Nov. 24.