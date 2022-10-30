 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registration now open for MercyOne's Festival of Trees events

CEDAR FALLS — Tickets are available now for MercyOne's Festival of Trees, Nov. 17-24 at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Most events are family-friendly, Festival at Night will lead off the celebration with drinks, appetizers and live music performed for a 21+ crowd.

Other festival features include a HoliDIY craft night, games in the trees and a Veterans holiday breakfast. Children have an opportunity to meet Santa at his workshop on Nov. 19 and again when Santa joins Teddy Bear Tea on Nov. 24.

Each event requires preregistration. View the schedule and make your reservations at MercyOne.org/festivaloftrees.

