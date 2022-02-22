 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registration is open for Grout summer camps

062618bp-imaginarium-25-year-1

Bluedorn Imaginarium in Waterloo 

WATERLOO -- Registration is now open for 2022 summer camps. The Grout Museum District, 503 South St., will be offering summer camps for children ages 6 and up beginning in June and running through July.

Summer camps will be held from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. every week June-July. Camp themes range from Egyptology to food science, fashion, popular video games, pirates, dinosaurs and more. Camps are designed for children ages 6-9 and 10-14. Camps are $58 for museum members and $65 for non-members. Extended care is also available for families in need of early drop off or late pick up for an extra fee.

Spots are limited. To register, visit gmdistrict.org/summercamps or call (319) 234-6357.

