CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Historical Society will host the second Celebration of Herbs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Victorian House Museum. Registration is $25 and due Sept. 5.

Sue Schuerman will present the program about preserving and cooking with herbs, with hands-on demonstrations. Participants will have a chance to view the Victorian House’s herb garden, visit the farmers market, and take home herb-themed goodies. A lunch from Moment in Thyme will be included.

Register online at cfhistory.org, or at the Victorian House Museum, 308 W. Third St.