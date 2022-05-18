Registration due May 30 for summer music camp at University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa Community Music School will present Camp Musicmania from June 13-17 at the UNI School of Music in Russell Hall on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

Campers will be divided into first through fourth graders in the younger division, and fifth through ninth graders in the older division. Classes for both divisions are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Cost is $145 per student.

Registration deadline is May 30 or when class limit is reached.

For more information, contact Caroline Francis, communications & operations coordinator, at (319) 273-2028 or caroline.francis@uni.edu.

