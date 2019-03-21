Severe weather training offered
TRIPOLI — Severe weather spotter training, hosted by Bremer and Butler County Emergency Management Agencies and presented by the National Weather Service, will be held April 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Tripoli High School cafeteria.
This training is open to the public and free of charge.
Included in the training will be an introduction to advanced weather spotter information, with specific emphasis on the warning process, elements of a good spotter report, thunderstorms, tornadoes and spotter safety.
For more information, call the Bremer County Emergency Management Agency at (319) 352-0133 or the Butler County Emergency Management Agency at (319) 267-9967.
D.A.R.E. program graduation set
INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County D.A.R.E. Program will have its annual graduation April 11 at the Heartland Acres Convention Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence at 9:30 a.m.
The public is invited.
This year’s speaker will be University of Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley.
Agency seeking graduation help
INDEPENDENCE — An Independence agency, Building Direction for Families, will be helping area youths in foster care in Buchanan, Delaware and Fayette counties celebrate their graduation from high school and assist with their transition out of foster care.
The help includes getting them senior pictures, invitations, cakes and refreshments for their graduation celebration, along with items needed for their transition to college or an apartment. Businesses, churches, organizations and community members can make donations to help with the effort.
Donations by check should go to Building Direction for Families, with graduation celebration on the memo line, 105 2nd Ave. NE, Independence, 50644. Receipts will be provided for all donations.
Traffic stop stats released
WAVERLY — The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office has released statistics from its special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP). This cooperative effort through the governor’s office allows deputies to apply for funding for equipment to be used during the enforcement.
Over the St. Patrick’s holiday, deputies had one arrest for drunken driving, one citation for child restraint, 37 citations and five warnings for speed violations, a warning for stop sign/light violation, a citation for texting, four citations and a warning for driving without a license, three citations for suspended, revoked or barred licenses, six citations and six warnings for registration, three citations and 12 warnings for no insurance, a citation and two warnings for dark windows, four warnings for equipment violations, seven warnings for other traffic violations and five motorists assisted. In addition there were three arrest warrants served and a narcotics arrest.
Seat belt usage in Bremer County determined by a pre-wave survey indicated 97.8 percent of all front seat occupants were wearing their seat belt and a post-wave survey indicating 99 percent.
