Waverly seeks
input on river
WAVERLY -- The city of Waverly is having a public input session of how the Cedar River can be improved through Waverly.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Civic Center meeting rooms.
Better use of the Cedar River is on the Waverly strategic planning list of items to be accomplished. A subcommittee of the Leisure Services Commission is hosting the input session. This meeting will be the first of many steps.
People unable to attend that want to provide input can email their ideas to tab@ci.waverly.ia.us.
Mental health
conference set
FAYETTE --- The University of Iowa Division of Child and Community Health is holding a free mental health conference at Upper Iowa University in Fayette from 8:20 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. May 8. This conference is designed to help primary care providers increase their capacity to treat children and youth with mild to moderate mental health needs within their medical home.
Conference sessions will include information about identifying, assessing, and treating common child and adolescent psychiatric disorders such as ADHD, anxiety, and depression. This conference is also open to other community providers including school staff, social workers, and therapists.
There is no cost to attend. Lunch will be provided and continuing medical education and continuing education units (CEU) will be available. For more information contact Kafi Dixon at kafi-dixon@uiowa.edu or 356-3570 or visit chsciowa.org/conferences.
