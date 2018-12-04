Dance team
gets 2nd place
WAVERLY -- The Waverly-Shell Rock Dance Team is state runner-up in the pom category at the Iowa State Dance Team Association Iowa Dance Championships.
The team competed Friday and placed second in Class XI Pom and fifth in Class VI Hip-Hop. The team also was awarded an Academic Excellence award and the Outstanding Community Service award.
Waverly-Shell Rock Head Coach Jori Wade-Booth was honored with the 2019 ISDTA Lifetime Achievement Award. Wade-Booth has coached at Waverly-Shell Rock since 2006.
Holiday concert
set for Sunday
WAVERLY -- The Wartburg Community Symphony Orchestra will offer a holiday concert Sunday in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus.
The 3 p.m. concert will be followed by a reception and all visitors are welcome to visit the college’s Festival of Trees, located in the Classroom Technology Center.
The concert will commemorate the work of Lili Boulanger and Leonard Bernstein. Boulanger, was an ascendant French composer known for her colorful music, while Bernstein is recognized as one of the most influential American musicians in history.
The show will conclude with Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” featuring young dancers from local studios.
Tickets are available at www.wartburg.edu/symphony or at the door for $16.50 for adults and $6.50 for students. Children 5 years and younger are free. Wartburg College students are admitted free with their student IDs. For ticket information, call 352-8691 or 800-772-2085, ext 8691, or email wcs@wartburg.edu.
