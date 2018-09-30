Leaf collection set in Waverly
WAVERLY — The 2018 Fall leaf and yard waste collection for Waverly will be Monday through Nov. 9.
Leaves and yard waste must be placed in biodegradable bags. Leaves and yard waste in plastic leaf bags will not be picked up free of charge. Each bag is to weigh no more than 50 pounds.
Residents should place bags of leaves at their front curb on their regular garbage day by 7 a.m. Sticks and brush are not picked up during the fall leaf collection weeks.
For more information, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Waverly’s leaf vacuum service is available to citizens who do not want to bag leaves. Leaves need to be placed between the sidewalk and curb area, not in the street. The fee is $30 for the first half hour and $15 for each additional half hour. Call Public Services at 352-6247 to schedule the leaf vacuum service. Leaf vacuuming will end for the season when the air temperature drops below freezing.
String orchestra at Wartburg
WAVERLY – Wartburg College’s Kammerstreicher will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Wartburg Chapel.
The concert also will be live-streamed on Knight Vision at www.wartburg.edu/knightvision.
Jacob Tews, visiting assistant professor of violin and viola, conducts the 20-piece string orchestra and has been known to compose or arrange pieces for the ensemble.
Formed in 2014, Kammerstreicher performs baroque and classical works, standard string pieces and arrangements of songs by The Beatles and Radiohead. Kammerstreicher even branches into the realm of improvisation, exploring jazz and bluegrass alongside contemporary classical improvisations.
DNR probes manure spill
BRISTOW — Wednesday, Department of Natural Resources staff investigated a manure spill caused by a broken water line in a hog confinement located about three miles north of Bristow.
An unknown amount of manure from the empty building owned by TEDE Farms LLC traveled about a mile before entering a tributary of Parmentar Creek Wednesday. Field tests by DNR staff found slightly elevated ammonia levels, but not high enough to kill fish.
Iowa Select Farms leases the facility. Their cleanup crew stopped the flow and built dams downstream to contain contaminated water, which they pumped and hauled to apply on crop fields.
DNR did not observe any dead fish in the stream. DNR will continue to monitor cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.
