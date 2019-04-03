‘Rumors’ on the bill at Wartburg
WAVERLY — The Wartburg Players, a student-run theater organization, will perform “Rumors” on Thursday and Friday.
The shows begin nightly at 7:30 p.m. in McCaskey Lyceum. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids and free for Wartburg students with an ID.
“Rumors,” by playwright Neil Simon, follows four couples at an anniversary party for their best friends, Charley and Myra. However, Myra is missing and Charley has been shot. The couples comedically try, and fail, to contain the situation.
The show opened on Broadway in November 1988 and ran for 535 performances. Christine Baranski won a Tony for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for her role in “Rumors.”
Dance marathon slated at Luther
DECORAH — The Luther College Dance Marathon will hold its sixth annual LCDM Big Event from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 13 in the Main Gym of the Regents Center on the Luther College Campus.
LCDM is a student organization focused on fundraising for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. They fundraise through a 12-hour event filled with guest performers, speakers, games and, of course, dancing. LCDM is a part of a larger national movement, Miracle Network Dance Marathon, which is centered around celebrating the lives and struggles of children with serious and terminal illnesses.
Every year the LCDM community gets to know a new child, and this year that child is Thomas, the cousin of Luther alumna Elisabeth Hottel, ’13. Diagnosed with stage four brain cancer at the end of January, Thomas is currently on the journey of kicking cancer, and his family will be flying in for the Big Event.
