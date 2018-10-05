Book signing set at museum
CHARLES CITY — Acclaimed author and journalist Elaine Weiss will hold a book-signing event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 14 for her new release “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” at the Carrie Chapman Catt Girlhood Home and Museum in Charles City, 2379 Timber Ave.
Refreshments and free admission to the museum are included with this event.
“The Woman’s Hour” chronicles the contentious political fight for women’s right to vote in the state of Tennessee — the final state needed for national ratification of the 19th Amendment.
STEM festival comes to UIU
FAYETTE — The Northeast Iowa Family STEM Festival will take place at the Recreation Center, located at Upper Iowa University’s Fayette Campus, Oct. 18. The free public event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.
The goals of the festival are to promote, inspire and engage youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities and to introduce children and parents to STEM careers in their local communities.
Exhibitors will present hands-on STEM activities for children and their families. Past attendees had the opportunity to drive robots, conduct amazing science experiments, and much more.
The Northeast Iowa Family STEM Festival is a communitywide partnership led by the Northeast Region of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the University of Northern Iowa, Upper Iowa University, North Fayette Valley Community School District, Oelwein Community School District, Central Rivers AEA, County Extension and Outreach, IowaWorks, Keystone AEA, Helping Services for Youth & Families and the TigerHawk Connections Learning Center, Northeast Iowa Community College and Fayette County Economic Development.
DNR to discuss deer disease
CRESCO — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will host public meetings in Cresco and Decorah to discuss the upcoming deer hunting season and new monitoring efforts for chronic wasting disease.
Cresco meetings are scheduled from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Expo Center on the Howard County Fairgrounds, 220 Seventh S. SW. The same information will be presented at both meetings.
The Decorah meeting is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at Valders Hall of Science, Room 206, at Luther College.
Bremer GOP meeting set
WAVERLY — The Bremer County GOP will host a discussion on Iowa’s mental health system at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Waverly Public Library.
After the discussion, the Bremer County GOP will have short meeting on fall election updates.
