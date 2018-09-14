OSAGE — Brian Aspinall, educator, best-selling author, STEM innovator and TEDx speaker, will speak to Osage School District staff at 7:30 a.m. on Monday in the auditorium of the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center located in the Cedar River Complex, 809 Sawyer Drive.
He will discuss the importance of exposing youths to principles of coding and computational thinking.
Autumn Artistry returns to Osage
OSAGE — Osage will hold its annual Autumn Artistry celebration Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the downtown area and the Mitchell County Fairgrounds, featuring a number of artisan and food vendors.
A farmers market, the 16th Annual Blacktop Cruisers Car Show and special fall kids’ activities at the Osage Public Library will be in conjunction with the festival. For additional details, go to www.osagechamber.com.
Cedar Valley Rendezvous & Outdoor Days, featuring authentic pioneer era demonstrations and activities, will be today through Sunday at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage. For more information, go to the Mitchell County Conservation Board Facebook page.
