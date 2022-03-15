Refugee and Immigrant Vaccine Alliance to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic March 27

WATERLOO -- The Refugee and Immigrant Vaccine Alliance will host a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with Peoples Clinic from noon to 4 p.m. March 27 at the First United Methodist Church, 614 Randolph St.
No insurance or ID required. However, if you do have insurance, please make sure to
bring your card. No appointment is necessary. Walk-ins encouraged. Interpreters are available in Karenni, Hakha Chin, Spanish, and Swahili.
