 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Refugee and Immigrant Vaccine Alliance to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic March 27

  • 0
EMBARC logo

WATERLOO -- The Refugee and Immigrant Vaccine Alliance will host a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with Peoples Clinic from noon to 4 p.m. March 27 at the First United Methodist Church, 614 Randolph St.

No insurance or ID required. However, if you do have insurance, please make sure to

bring your card. No appointment is necessary. Walk-ins encouraged. Interpreters are available in Karenni, Hakha Chin, Spanish, and Swahili.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki derides Russian sanctions on US officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News