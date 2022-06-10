Refreshed & refurbished: Phelps Youth Pavilion open for busy summer months

WATERLOO — With noisy mechanical clunks and a couple of heavy thuds, the time machine floor lifts, shudders and lowers.

Time travelers step out from behind the curtain and find themselves “transported” from the 21st century Phelps Youth Pavilion to ancient Egypt. Here, they can send secret messages in hieroglyphics and learn to weave on a loom.

A short distance away, kids romp and stomp through “Dinosaur Ruckus,” exploring prehistoric Earth through various activities, including art projects, and marvel at real fossils on display. Elsewhere in the Pavilion, kids laugh and shout to one another as they clamber up and down the two-story Phelps PlayScape, a climbing structure – always a hit with young visitors.

This summer promises to be a busy one at the Phelps Youth Pavilion.

After being closed for 15 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a welcome change, said Kent Shankle, executive director of the Waterloo Center for the Arts. While there are still construction and exterior upgrades being made outside its front doors, the facility is now completely open to the public.

Phelps Playscape reopened earlier this spring and the “Dinosaur Ruckus” exhibition, which had just opened when COVID hit, is finally reaching its audience.

“No one wanted or expected to be closed for 15 months, but we decided to take advantage of the opportunity to evaluate our exhibits and make updates and repairs and change or swap out exhibits that were less popular. Some of the older exhibits weren’t as polished as we would like, so we took advantage of the opportunity,” he said.

“We wanted to give children something new and fun and refreshed when they returned to the Pavilion.”

Phelps Youth Pavilion Manager Caylin Graham said the variety of updates and repairs required would not have been feasible during regular hours. There are roughly 40 interactive exhibits, as well as activities from drawing and painting to high-tech adventures and gallery displays designed to stimulate kids’ creativity and imagination. “It’s hard to close or separate areas to make these kinds of changes with kids coming through,” she explained.

A talented artist, Graham also took out her paints and brushes to create new murals for several exhibits. The Pavilion’s beloved Tap-Tap taxi that gives visitors the experience of riding down a bumpy street in Haiti, got a face-lift, too.

“Kids love the taxi, and it gets a lot of use. I thought it needed to be repainted and decided to amp up the colors,” said Graham.

One section of the Pavilion rooted in Iowa agriculture got freshened up, as well. There’s a tractor that kids can hop on and take a virtual drive into a Grant Wood landscape, a chicken coop for gathering and counting eggs, a one-room school and a red barn where kids can “milk” the cow — another audience-pleaser.

“We wanted the exhibits to be more authentic,” Shankle said. In addition, a classroom where patrons can arrange to host children’s birthday parties was carved out of the digital art studio.

Later this summer, several Kaleidoscope Planter Sculptures by R.C. Anderson and a musical instrument park will be installed on the plaza outside the Pavilion. “We wanted to bring the Youth Pavilion experience outdoors,” Shankle explained. The interactive, perfectly tuned sound instruments will allow people to create hands-on music-making experiences, including larger-than-life bongo drums, cymbals, bells and glockenspiel.

The Pavilion, located at 225 Commercial St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per person; $2 with EBT card; and free for members and children under age 1. Tuesday is reserved for tour groups.

