Refreshed fairy tale: Theatre UNI's 'Cinderella' gets a few modern twists

CEDAR FALL – Traditionally, the “Cinderella” fairy tale can be summed up with the simple phrase – “If the shoe fits ... .”

In Theatre UNI’s fresh new version of the beloved story opening Thursday, “Cinderella” is a contemporary young woman who dreams of escaping her life of drudgery, but who doesn’t need rescuing. She’s strong-willed enough to fight for herself. She also is compassionate and wants the open Prince Topher’s eyes to injustices taking place in his kingdom.

Family-friendly performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and April 9, 13, and 14 in the Strayer-Wood Theatre on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Get tickets at theatreuni.uni.edu, or call (319) 273-4849.

On April 10 and 16 at 2 p.m. ability-inclusive performances will be presented to better support individuals with autism and other exceptionalities.

Tony award-winning playwright Douglas Carter Beane reframed the “Cinderella” plot for a 2013 Broadway revival. “There’s something very exciting about this revival,” said Director James Bray, assistant professor of theater. “What’s so wonderful about this adaptation is that he created it with the goal of creating a fairy tale that speaks to us today. It shifted from a young woman saved by a prince to looking at it through the lens of social justice. Ella wants to help the prince lead his kingdom through kindness, charity and generosity,” he explained.

The production combines the classic elements – glass slippers, a magic pumpkin and beautiful ball – with surprising twists and new characters. There are 22 cast members – “It’s a huge show and a cast with diversity,” Bray said. “It was important for me as a director to make sure how our students walk through life was highlighted throughout.”

The set design has many moving parts, including a rotating cottage with three-dimensional views, a ballroom with stairs and a throne room. In addition, the crew is using the theater’s rigging system to “fly” or quickly hoist scenery and trees for scene changes. “It’s gorgeous, magical and fresh,” Bray said. “There will be magical moments happening on stage – the transformation of Cinderella’s ball gown will happen on stage, and you’ll see the carriage appearing and woodland creatures being transformed into the coach driver and footman.”

And at its heart, “Cinderella” remains a humorous and romantic musical replete with Richard Rodgers’ and Oscar Hammerstein’s sumptuous songs including “The Cinderella Waltz,” “The Stepsisters Lament,” “Impossible,” “In My Own Little Corner” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

UNI theater professor Gretta Berghammer, founder and artistic director of Sturgis Youth Theatre, has collaborated with Bray to create the pair of inclusive performances. “It’s a family show and a great production to explore and initiate an ability-inclusive approach for audiences,” Berghammer said.

When she established Sturgis Youth Theatre in 1999, Berghammer committed to involving children with exceptionalities. Each summer, those kids represent about 20% of participants experiencing the fun and joy of acting on stage and working as crew. The idea to provide ability-inclusive performances for audience members was a result of her conversations with parents and caregivers.

“They mentioned that it seemed a shame that programming was so good for students in school, but they couldn’t find similar resources once they were out of school,” Berghammer explained. “We felt this was a great production to explore and initiate an ability-inclusive approach in the theater.”

Performances on Sunday and April 10 will offer a welcoming, engaging environment for children and adults with differing cognitive or developmental abilities, sensory sensitivities and dementia. That will include nonrestrictive seating options, sensory support, visual guides, designated quiet and activity spaces, relaxed audience “rules,” social narratives, reductions in lighting and sound elements.

Berghammer has been collaborating with 22 UNI students from a variety of majors to plan and design a downloadable app that can be used before, during or after the production.

“We’ve partnered with Chris Rouw at Far Reach Technologies in Cedar Falls to create an app for ‘Cinderella’ for audience members who want to visually follow the story line, keep track of characters or learn more about the production right at their fingertips,” she said.

Tickets are free for families and adults who need access to the ability-inclusive performances, available by emailing Berghammer at gretta.berghammer@uni.edu.

