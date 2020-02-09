Redeemable can drive Saturday at West

WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will host its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the school's parking lot.
Students will remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum cans from vehicles. Funds raised support the West High School vocal music department.
