CEDAR FALLS -- Santa Claus listened intently as a young boy excitedly ticked off his Christmas wish list. The next child perched on a chair near Santa and didn’t speak or lift his eyes. The Jolly Old elf simply sat quietly and companionably on Thursday evening in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center’s Davis Hall.
Nearby, juggler Dean Franzen gave his pint-sized audience a hands-on lesson in juggling, while just past the room divider, children sat in a semi-circle on the floor and banged drums no bigger than tambourines. Around the corner, other kids quietly colored holiday-themed line art.
A studio contained the joyful noise of kids singing karaoke and playing keyboards. Across the hall, Josh Jensen served as engineer for the Polar Express as his prized train collection chugged through a snowy village.
It may seem like an ordinary holiday event, but Red Sleigh is special. This annual sensory-friendly gathering is for families with a loved one who has a sensory disability or developmental disorder, such as autism. The gathering is free and takes place at the Sartori Festival of Trees at GBPAC.
Red Sleigh makes it possible for Garrett Decker, 7, to visit Santa Claus with his five-year-old sister and parents, Brienna and Mike Decker. Garrett has severe epilepsy.
“This event makes it doable for families like ours. We would not pursue this kind of Santa visit at a standard event. The lines are too crazy, the noise is too much, the wait is too long … it presents so many challenges,” Brienna said.
“As a mom, there’s a huge sense of relief going into an event like Red Sleigh vs. kind of preparing for battle. You have to steady yourself for going into a general audience-type activity and you worry what the response will be, what might happen, so we would just skip it,” she explained.
The first Red Sleigh took place in 2015. Four years ago, Joan Duea was serving as president of Friends of Sartori, organizers for the annual Festival of Trees. She asked the question, “What groups aren’t we serving through the festival? There were two that emerged -- veterans and children with special needs.”
Duea, a retired educator and 2018 recipient of the Courier’s 8 Over 80 honor, founded and chairs Red Sleigh, as well as the Veteran’s Breakfast, also established in 2015.
“The Red Sleigh event keeps the promise of all the holiday season has to offer accessible and inclusive of everyone in our community,” says Gretta Berghammer, University of Northern Iowa theater professor. She is artistic director of Sturgis Youth Theatre and its Spectrum Theatre program.
Berghammer appreciates the intimacy of Red Sleigh and opportunities for individual and small group exchange through craft, story and music, “and of course, Santa. I am proud to have been a contributing member since its inception.”
Garrett Decker especially enjoys the story telling and music room, his mom says. “And everybody likes Santa and Mrs. Claus. They know this is a very different audience, and they go with the flow. That takes a lot of pressure off parents. I’m not on my guard nearly as much, and I don’t have to explain to every person we encounter that he doesn’t talk, but he can through his eyes,” Brienna Decker says.
Each child leaves with a teddy bear and holiday treat bag.
A family-inclusive event like this one is important, says Red Sleigh committee member JoElle Jensen. Her son Josh, 20, is on the autism spectrum. He served as a mascot at a tree festival in their previous community, and when he learned there was no similar program here, volunteered to bring his trains.
“He does it out of his heart, and he makes it work. He loves to share his trains,” says JoElle. “We have parents saying ‘thank you’ all the time for the experience of Red Sleigh. It allows their families to experience the holidays without judgment or stress. This is also a small opportunity for families to network with each other.”
The event was sponsored by Ken Budke & The Guernsey Foundation.
