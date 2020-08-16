'Red Shed Redemption': Farm shed transformed into tiny house

After cleaning out the shed, Hottle first tackled building a sleeping loft.

“I did some research online about how to build a loft. I used 2-by-6’s so it would be safe and sturdy and tested it to make sure it was solid. It’s 7 by 7 feet and fits a queen mattress.” A metal ladder was powder-coated to resemble wood and attached to the loft framework.

He also built a scale model from Popsicle sticks to help him visualize how to squeeze out every square inch of living space. A bargain hunter, Hottle stretched his budget by shopping for marked-down, scratched, dented, damaged and salvaged items.

The red shed’s new floor was constructed from pieces of an old gym floor, nailed on top of subflooring and insulation Hottle installed. He found a window in the family barn and cut out a hole in the side of the shed and installed it.

“Having natural light really helps. Everyone needs light, especially in a tiny space like this,” he said.