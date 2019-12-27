WATERLOO – The bells at The Salvation Army’s famous Red Kettles have fallen silent, signaling the yearly end of this annual fundraising tradition that dates back nearly 130 years.
With a goal of raising $601,000, accounting for 30% of the organization’s operating budget, The Salvation Army’s Waterloo campaign has raised $423,100 to date.
Although the Red Kettles won’t be out again until next November, The Salvation Army will continue to collect funds toward the goal through the end of January. Gifts made by mail, online, by phone, or in person before 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday are tax-deductible.
Throughout the month of December, The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has found special gifts in its Red Kettles. An anonymous donor or donors have been dropping silver and gold coins in the Red Kettles since the first week of December. In total, the organization received 19 1-oz. Gold American Eagle Coins and four 1-oz. Silver American Coins.
The Salvation Army also received a 1-oz. copper President Trump commemorative coin, a gold tooth, and several rings, the value of which have not yet been determined.
The funds raised during the campaign allow the organization to provide services year-round. In Waterloo, those services include three emergency homeless shelters, a year-round youth center, crisis financial assistance, food services, and a program – Pathway of Hope – that helps families break generational poverty cycles.
Donations to finance these vital services will continue to be accepted by The Salvation Army. Gifts can be made several ways:
Online: www.sawaterloo.org
- .
- Mail: P.O. Box 867, Waterloo, IA 50704
- In person: 89 Franklin St., Waterloo, 50703
The Salvation Army extends its gratitude to all of those who supported the agency’s seasonal activities, including bell ringing, assisting with Christmas assistance programs, and donating their time, goods, and resources. May the timeless message of Christmas fill your heart and home with joy today and throughout the coming year.
For more information or volunteer, contact The Salvation Army at 235-9358.
