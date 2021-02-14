Red House Studios sparks inspiration for local artists

Her studio is at the front of the house and is relatively bare except for a table to work and bags of soft, pale wool fiber for needle felting. Barbed needles are stabbed repeatedly into the fiber to agitate and lock the fibers together to coax into a firm shape.

Hedley has taken this craft far beyond making felt balls and fuzzy critters to needle-felting a short jacket – making her own buttons, too, by pressing steel rods into shapes. There’s also a felted boot – “my size,” she said smiling – as soft as a house slipper, and a lamb’s head completed over the year.

“It’s time-consuming, but I’m exploring the idea of taking a craft idea as an art form that becomes fine art,” Hedley explained. When her scholarship expires, the artist will exit the studio and another recent graduate will take her place, whether from UNI, Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Wartburg College in Waverly or Fayette’s Upper Iowa University, Skeens said.

Doely, UNI associate professor of photography, credits Waseskuk with the motivation to find studio space. “I wanted the space, but Angela was more proactive than me. It’s helpful and inspiring to be around other creative people,” he said, although COVID-19 has reduced their direct interaction.