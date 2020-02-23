Red House Studios gives artists creative space away from their daily work

“I think the point of this space is to work on things outside of that,” said Ross. “I want to see where I go, (to) push myself versus where my career is.”

Distractions from making art are plentiful at UNI, as well.

“I’ve taken kind of a break from my work for too long,” said Waseskuk, whose art focuses on textiles and soft sculpture. “I’ve really been immersed in teaching. I think (the studio space) will help me prioritize my work.”

Doely works primarily in photography, sculpture, and video that, at times, involves elaborate building and staging of what he is taking pictures of. It can be challenging to find space for the process. The demands of the classroom frequently keep him busy, as well.

“If I’m at work, I’m teaching,” said Doely, or otherwise dealing with students. “There’s always something that needs to be done. To have a space where we can go and come and have it be our own is really crucial.”

Skeens noted that the three will also lead a new effort to start a visiting artist program in the Cedar Falls Community Schools. By the end of December, each of them will do two visits to classrooms in the district. During one visit, they will talk to students about arts careers and, during the other, they will do a hands-on art project.