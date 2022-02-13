Red hots: Cedar Valley florists expect to be busy with Valentine's Day roses

Sometimes it’s hard to put feelings into words. Cedar Valley florists are ready to help romantics express themselves Monday for Valentine’s Day — and what better way to say “Be My Valentine” than a fresh bouquet of roses?

Americans are expected to spend $2.3 billion on flowers for Valentine’s Day. Thanks to the pandemic, 58% of Americans say romantic gestures are even more important now than before COVID, according to wallethub.com.

At Bancroft’s Flowers in Cedar Falls, owner Melony Knudtson expects to go through about 2,500 roses for bouquets and arrangements Feb. 14. “It’s one of our busiest days, not as busy as Mother’s Day, but close. Fortunately we’re on track. We have plenty of flowers to fill orders.”

Lovers and friends can expect to spend more for roses this year. Nationally, a dozen roses are 22% higher than last year. It isn’t all hearts and flowers, though. Chocolates are 9% higher. Americans are expected to spend $2.2 billion on candy, $6.2 billion on jewelry for Valentine’s Day and a whopping $1.189 billion on gifts for their pets, said the National Retail Federation. Consumers plan to spend $175.41 on average.

Across the country, supply chain kinks remain a thorny issue, and it’s no sweetheart deal for florists who are having to pay more for flowers, vases and other materials because of flower production and shipping costs. Most Valentine roses and other flowers are imported from South America. Glass vases, mostly made in China, are stuck on cargo ships or in-transit.

Wholesale prices have been gradually increasing, and local florists are doing their best to hold the line on prices.

“Shipping charges have escalated, and that’s had an impact on wholesale prices,” said Gerri Reints, floral department manager at Collage Square Hy-Vee. “We pre-booked our orders back in November.”

Local florists aren’t anticipating shortages in filling customers’ orders, thanks to advance planning and placing orders as early as possible. Flowers have been steadily arriving, prepped and stored in water in coolers, awaiting orders. Additional staff and delivery personnel are in place to fill phone, online and in-store orders. Still, florists are expecting to work late tonight in preparation for Monday’s rush.

“Monday will be a big push because customers like to have their bouquets delivered to their wives and girlfriends at work. I’m tripling my staff for Valentine’s Day. I couldn’t tell you how many roses we’ll go through. I know it will be a couple of thousand,” Reints said.

It will be all-hands-on-deck throughout the weekend and Monday at Flowerama at Kimball Ridge in Waterloo. “We’ll be busy. Usually leading up to Valentine’s Day, we’re getting things ready and working some late nights to be prepared,” said a spokesperson. She expects several thousand roses to go out the door in bouquets, as part of mixed flower arrangements and as single stems.

Heidi Tietz de Silva, co-owner of Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses in Waterloo, said the floral and garden center industry has been hit by supply chain issues “from vases to Oasis (wet floral foam used in flower arrangements) and florist greenery. It’s a huge planning process for us because we also wholesale to florists.”

She said the cost of all flowers “has gone up across the board — even carnations.”

Her business is “in very good shape” for Valentine’s Day, de Silva noted. “I think it has a lot to do with the relationships we have with good suppliers that we regularly do business with. We’re open and delivering on Sunday. It’s the first time Valentine’s Day has fallen after the Super Bowl, and we’re a little concerned that in the madness of planning Super Bowl parties, that suddenly Monday morning, people wake up and say ‘uh-ho, gotta order the roses.’”

But they’re prepared for it. “We’re ready for people walking in the door, calling in orders, ordering online. We’ve got extra drivers to accommodate deliveries, florists making bouquets and designing mixed bouquets. We have a series of specials customers can order online.”

Red roses still speak the language of love the loudest, accounting for 69% of the roses purchased for Valentine’s Day. “It’s traditional, but I have customers who like a mix of roses for Valentine’s Day – pink, white and red, or red and white, or pink and white, or other colors instead of a plain dozen red roses. Some people like the variety of using roses with other kinds of flowers, and it still looks just as pretty,” said Knudtson of Bancroft Flowers.

Tulips, carnations and lilies represent about 41% of flowers sold for Valentine’s Day, according to the Society of American Florists, as well as 45% mixed flowers and 29% plants.

