Red Hot Chilli Pipers to headline Iowa Irish Fest, Aug. 5-7, in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Iowa Irish Fest will be Aug. 5-7 in the Lincoln Park area in downtown Waterloo.

Festival organizers chose St. Patrick’s Day to announce the dates and musical lineup, including the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Gaelic Storm and the High Kings.

“We’re excited. It’s our 16th year, and it’s been a difficult couple of years with COVID, but we’re coming back to full capacity on all stages, lots of new things and a new look. There’s nothing like doing it on your ‘sweet 16,’" said Chad Shipman, Iowa Irish Fest director.

The new brand is meant to emphasize cultural experiences and Irish iconography in a family-friendly way. The charred whiskey barrel background pays homage to Irish whiskey; the harp is prominent in Irish culture and folklore; and the horseshoe is a sign of luck.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, originally from Scotland, will headline opening night Aug. 5. The band has performed around the globe and performed sold-out tours in 21 countries. Gaelic Storm returns to the Cedar Valley on Aug. 6. The band headlined the 2021 Iowa Irish Fest.

On Aug. 7, The High Kings will headline. The critically acclaimed band is widely regarded as one of the best Irish folk bands around the world.

More than 20 additional premier musical acts will take part in the three-day event, including: The Screaming Orphans, the Dublin City Ramblers, Ian Gould, Blame Not the Bard, Brother Crowe, Scythian , the Black Donnellys, Peadar Hickey and The Langer’s Ball.

Also performing will be The Elders, Socks in the Frying Pan, the Logues, Aoife Scott, Boxing Banjo, Shane Hennessey, the Friel Sisters, the Lads of Dubuque, Ballyheigue, Wylde Nept, Kellen O’Cullom and Cedar Glenn Pipes and Drums.

Additionally, the Iowa Irish Fest will host the USS The Sullivans DD537/DDG68 reunion, beginning Aug. 4. “That will be a couple hundred people, and we’re really excited to have that happening here. It’s a huge honor to be involved,” Shipman said.

The Sullivans was named for the five Sullivan brothers, Albert, George, Francis, Joseph and Madison, who were killed in action during World War II when their light cruiser USS Juneau was struck by a torpedo and sank in the South Pacific around Nov. 13, 1942, during the Battle of Guadalcanal. It was the greatest military loss suffered by any single American family during World War II.

New workshops and activities are being added throughout Iowa Irish Fest. “Every 50 to 100 feet, I want people to have those shock-and-awe moments as they walk around,” he explained, including Canines of the Celtic Lands, featuring different dog breeds. "New community partnerships are getting stronger, and they’re approaching us to get involved."

The annual Iowa Irish Fest is organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Cultural Association, an organization intended to foster and develop Irish fellowship and community outreach with Irish cultural events and programs. An official Irish Fest app is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Three-day passes are now available to purchase at iowairishfest.com.

