Red Herring Theatre to present staged reading Tuesday at Hearst Center

CEDAR FALLS – A border war breaks out between neighbors in “Native Gardens” as cultures and gardeners clash in a staged reading by Red Herring Theatre.

The presentation is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Mae Latta Hall at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., directed by Bob Filippone. Admission is free. Written by Karen Zacarias, the play has become one of the most popular shows for regional theaters in the past four years.

Filippone is excited about an opportunity. “This is my second staged reading, and my first time directing with Red Herring Theatre,” said Filippone, who is director and founder of Cedar Valley Youth Theatre.

“Some people go almost full-blown production with costumes and props. My take on a staged reading is to let the script speak for itself. The actors are acting, and there is stage direction. We have five music stands on stage, and the actors are getting up and down and there’s some gesturing, but there’s no more blocking (working out an actor’s movement) than that,” he explained.

Featured performers for the reading are local theater veterans Rita and Mike Waggoner, Aaron DeSantiago and Red Herring newcomer Caroline Leal, who lives in Iowa City. Stage director is Ana Hanisch.

Filippone describes “Native Gardens” as “an interesting story that turns into a funny commentary” about a young Latin couple, Pablo, a lawyer, and his pregnant wife and doctoral candidate, Tania, who buy their dream home in an established Washington, D.C., neighborhood. Tania is a gardener, as well, and plans to plant a native garden.

Frank and Virginia, who have lived in the neighborhood for many years, welcome them. Frank devotes his time to his English-style garden with hopes of winning the annual neighborhood garden competition. Friction begins when Pablo, planning a big barbecue for his law firm, and Tania start building a fence and discover their property line is two-feet into Frank’s beloved garden. Their disagreement spirals into an all-out border dispute that exposes both couples’ notions of race, taste, class and privilege.

“Karen Zacarias is one of the leading playwrights in the country, and it’s a very accessible show,” said Greg Holt, who founded Red Herring Theatre eight years ago with the aim of introducing theatergoers to cutting-edge plays from around the world and to new and unfamiliar playwrights.

He attributes its success to “the commitment of very talented people who want to be involved in new works, but can’t make the time commitment to learn their lines and for rehearsals,” its diversity and audiences who appreciate what can be a rich experience.

Holt also is grateful to Gary Jones Law Firm for sponsoring the theater, and “it’s been a nice collaboration with the Hearst Center.”

Filippone is hoping the surging omicron variant won’t force cancellation of the reading.

“So far, we’re on, and we’ll be taking precautions,” he said, adding that COVID precautions will include actors wearing face shields and the audience wearing masks.

