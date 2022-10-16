 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Herring Theatre to present staged reading of 'Silent Sky' at Hearst Center for the Arts

theater masks
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS --- The Red Herring Theater will present a staged reading of "Silent Sky" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mae Latta Hall at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

The Lauren Gunderson play tells the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.

Gunderson is currently America's most produced playwright, according to American Theatre magazine.

The play is directed by Kim Groninga and features Crystal Waltz, Jacqueline Kehoe, Jonathan Kuehner, Andrea Morris and Christine Dornbusch.

