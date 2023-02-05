CEDAR FALLS -- The Red Herring Theatre will present "Red Herring" by Michael Hollinger in a performance Thursday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, with complimentary wine and cheese at the intermission.

Three love stories, a murder mystery and a nuclear espionage plot converge in this noir comedy about marriage and other explosive devices. Set in 1952, a Boston detective has to find out who dumped a dead guy in the harbor -- or else lose out on a Havana honeymoon.

The show features Kim Groninga, Sarah Michels, Michelle Holt, Kyla Faith, Kenton Engels, Andrew Sloth and Greg Holt. Holt, who founded Red Herring Theatre, is also directing the show.

Sponsors are the Jones Law Firm, Mike and Rita Waggoner and the Hearst Center. A future encore presentation is possible at the Oster Regent Theatre in Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls Community Theatre: Through the years Fantasticks CFCT 1 Mamma Mia Tanya Donna Rosie_IFP6085.jpg driving miss daisy 1.jpg God of Carnage rehearsal.jpg Amadeus5 full cast_IFP8303.jpg 073119ho-school-of-rock-2 drowsy-chaperone-2.jpg 020718ho-odd-couple-1 christmas-carol-joe-frenna.jpg NNK Marnell Liane - 1.jpg 13-musical-cast-group.jpg john-loves-mary-1 winter-wonderettes-3 fox-fairway-2 cfct-20th01 guys-dolls-1 081616tsr-cfct-some-enchanted-evening-04 dolly-image-1 021716mp-vanya-sonia-masha-spike-play-photos-1 112216mp-CFCT-I-Love-a-Piano-2 092616tsr-cfct-calendar-girls-04 060115tsr-cfct-young-frankenstein-01 'Mary Poppins' coming to Cedar Falls 092315bp-cfct-dearly-departed-4 020415bp-cfct-boeing-boeing-2-new 092214tsr-cfct-squabbles-01 071714tsr-cfct-6RMS-07 112414mp-Storybook-Christmas-CFCT-1 060214tsr-cfct-sound-of-music-01 021014bp-cfct-clue-1 092413tsr-cfct-good-doctor-03 060513tsr-cfct-oklahoma-05 071713tsr-cfct-social-security-05 dracula 2