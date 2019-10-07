CEDAR FALLS – No elaborate costumes. No costly sets. No big stage.
A staged reading not only saves a theater company the serious investment of dollars and time, it provides audiences with a completely different theatrical experience.
“The audience feels like they’re in on the ground floor of a show, privy to a first reading at a rehearsal, or even feel like part of the cast. A staged reading is a more intimate experience, too, because the space is usually smaller,” said Greg Holt, founder of Red Herring Theatre.
On Thursday, the Red Herring Theatre will open a new season with “Compleat Stage Beauty,” a Jeffery Hatcher play that will be directed by L.C. Kent.
The performance is at 7 p.m. in Mae Latta Hall at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd. There is no admission charge. Refreshments will be available.
It’s the story of the last female impersonator star of the Restoration age before it became legal for women to act on stage.
Presenting a staged reading, Holt said, allows Red Herring Theatre to delve into “cutting-edge material — plays with language that is too harsh or the subject matter is too risky for the average audience.”
But many theatergoers want to see a wider, more daring range of theatrical offerings, such as quirky dramas or comedies, works by relatively unknown playwrights, or shows that have played off-Broadway.
For actors, staged readings require a modest three- or four-rehearsal schedule, without stage blocking, memorizing lines, costume fittings and make-up.
“A lot of actors can’t commit to do a full show that comes with a six- or eight-week commitment,” Holt explained. “A staged reading allows them to be involved.”
Red Herring Theatre performed its first readings at the Hearst Center in 2014. “People really took to it. The scene is set by a narrator, and then the audience can dive right in. They fill in the blanks with their own imaginations and get invested in the characters and the story. In the end, they feel like they’ve taken the journey with the actors.”
The season continues in the new year at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 with “Daisy,” about the first negative political campaign advertisement used by the Lyndon Johnson campaign against Barry Goldwater in 1964. Written by Sean Devine, it will be directed by Rita Waggoner.
“Seascape,” the award-winning Edward Albee play in which a giant lizard couple comes ashore to help humans with relationship issues, will be presented April 23. Charles Stilwill, retired artistic director from the Waterloo Community Playhouse, will direct the 7 p.m. reading.
The final staged readings will be a two-date presentation. Lorraine Hansberry’s classic play, “A Raisin in the Sun,” will be presented Aug. 4, followed on Aug. 6 by “Clybourne Park,” the reprise of Hansberry’s play written 50 years later by Bruce Norris. Performances are at 7 p.m. both dates, directed by J’Kalein Madison.
