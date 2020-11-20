Red Fox Inn in Waverly officially sold to developer for $1

WAVERLY — The crumbling former Red Fox Inn will get a chance at a new life as a hotel, convention center and rental apartments.

The Waverly City Council officially sold the property Monday night for $1 to 1859 Ventures on a 7-0 vote.

Council members also moved the property from one tax-increment financing district and into another, the newly created West Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan, which will allow for the property to be designated as “blighted” and allow for blight remediation grants.

William Werger, director of community and economic development, told the council 1859 Ventures will not be able to sell any part of the property without the city’s consent until it’s complete, and the city would have a process to take the property back if the developer isn’t moving forward.

“It tries to cover us on most angles,” he said. “It gives the developer a good incentive to proceed, but it also has some protections so that we have some ability to push the process through.”

As part of the agreement, the property will raise in assessed value from its current $1.4 million to $2.25 million by January 2022, and to $5 million by January 2023. 1859 Ventures will pay no taxes for the first two years, with reduced taxes for four years after that.

