Red Cross called to assist Waterloo family after mattress fire damages home

WATERLOO – The American Red Cross has been called to assist a Waterloo family whose home suffered smoke damage from a mattress fire early Saturday morning.

Capt. Kevin Lee said firefighters were dispatched at 2:17 a.m. to 619 Linden Ave. and upon arrival saw smoke coming out the front door.

Parking lots projects going forward at Waterloo Regional Airport WATERLOO — Passengers at the Waterloo Regional Airport will see some changes after the City …

Five children and two adults were home at the time and had escaped safely, he said.

According to Lee, the fire was isolated to the lower level, he said. Crews “got to it pretty quickly” and put it out, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause is still under investigation.

Waterloo City Council makes housing regulations more renter friendly In the biggest change, councilors scrapped the crime-free lease addendum, which allowed landlords to evict tenants who committed a crime.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.