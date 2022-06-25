Red Cross called to assist Waterloo family after mattress fire damages home

WATERLOO – The American Red Cross has been called to assist a Waterloo family whose home suffered smoke damage from a mattress fire early Saturday morning.
Capt. Kevin Lee said firefighters were dispatched at 2:17 a.m. to 619 Linden Ave. and upon arrival saw smoke coming out the front door.
Five children and two adults were home at the time and had escaped safely, he said.
According to Lee, the fire was isolated to the lower level, he said. Crews “got to it pretty quickly” and put it out, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.
The cause is still under investigation.
