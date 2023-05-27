Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO – The Red Cross has been called to assist a family of four after a Saturday night basement fire displaced them from their ranch-style home.

Neighbors called 911 shortly before 5:20 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from the grey home at 906 Manson St.

Neither the woman nor her three children were inside the home at the time.

Lt. Tony McGrane said the structure and contents of the basement sustained fire damage, while the entire house sustained smoke damage. The cause is still under investigation.

Firefighters were on scene for close to an hour and a half. Waterloo Fire Rescue was assisted by Waterloo Police. The rental property, at the corner of Manson and Ricker streets, is owned by Wickham Properties LLC, according to online records.