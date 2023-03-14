CEDAR FALLS — The Red Cross was called to assist those living in a Cedar Falls apartment complex with temporary housing options after a late Monday night fire.

Firefighters put out the fire while responding to the alarm at Horizon Towers, 2724 Bicentennial Drive, at 11:06 p.m. They found light smoke in the hallway and an apartment with heavy black smoke and flames on the third floor. The building sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

The complex contains 40 apartment units with many residents who are physically disabled and needed assistance exiting the building. Six of them are now staying at a Days Inn, according to Acting Fire Chief John Zolondek. Many others are living with family and some have moved to unaffected sections of the apartment building.

The Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross, MET transit, Cedar Falls Utilities and MercyOne paramedics assisted Cedar Falls Public Safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.