WATERLOO – There are approximately 1,955 recycled water bottles on the wall in the Longfellow Concourse at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Artist Jennifer Lynn Bates created the installation, which accurately represents the shape and topography of the Zimbabwe.
A reception and open house for the “Clean Water” installation, along with the WCA’s annual Art Instructor Showcase, takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at WCA, 225 Commercial St. The event is free and open to the public.
“Clean Water” is meant to draw attention to the issue of clean water access in Zimbabwe and shows the Zambezi River flowing from dirty brown to clean blue.
The installation is a collaboration between Bates, Hawkeye Community College, Kingsley Elementary School, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and WCA. It will remain on exhibit through December.
A fine arts instructor at Hawkeye Community College, Bates was inspired by a discussion with a former student, Mlungisi Ncube, who is from Zimbabwe. He shared his life story, which included walking for miles with his mother and sisters twice daily to fetch clean water for drinking, cooking, etc., from a bore hole well. It isn’t uncommon for wells to become contaminated, and people who consume the dirty water become ill.
“I was saddened by it. Clean water is something I take for granted. I liked the idea that water is transparent when it’s clean and brown when it’s dirty. I also liked the idea of collaborating with young artists,” she says.
Bates and several Hawkeye students made classroom presentations to Kingsley third- through fifth-graders. Ncube visited the classroom “and kids really connected with him,” Bates says.
Hawkeye and Kingsley students and a scout troop collected the bottles, which were then painted and collaged with imagery and poetry. Bates, with Kingsley art instructor Jennifer Hirschman, worked with Kingsley students. Students also assisted with installing the piece.
“It turned out better than I anticipated. I think it looks beautiful and has a strong physical presence, communicating the idea of a river flowing from dirty to clean,” Bates says.
WCA Curator Chawne Paige describes the piece as “visually stunning and dynamic. Our Longfellow Concourse sits just opposite the Cedar River, and the visual metaphor is impressive.”
Visitors can make donations to the Clean Water Project. The Water Project is a U.S.-based charitable organization whose mission is to provide clean water to communities across sub-Sahara Africa.
“The goal is to raise $1,955 or $1 for every water bottle in the installation, which will be donated to provide clean water access to rural African communities,” Paige says. “We have a water jug for donations at the exhibit, or donations can be made online at the waterproject.org/community/profile/clean-water-art-installation.
The WCA’s education studios will be open for the annual showcase of instructors who teach classes. Featured artists include William Bisbee, acrylic painting and drawing; Michael Broshar and Dion Dior, watercolor; Caylin Graham, acrylic and oil painting; Richard Hill, Doug Reynolds and Lisa McClurg, ceramics.
Also Nancy Neessen, fabric; Peggy Novak, batik and book binding; Gail Gavlock, stained glass; Kei-Che Randle, American Sign Language to hip hop music; and Rhonda Scott, glass beads and silversmithing.
Galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
