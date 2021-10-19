Recycle paper, cardboard into decorative paper owls in new workshop

WATERLOO – “The owls are gathering,” as author J.K. Rowling said, but the birds of prey landing at the Waterloo Center for the Arts are made from curled paper, recycled bits of cardboard and buttons and stand about 3 inches tall.

Art crafter Tammy Turner will share how to construct the plump paper owls in an “Art and Wine” workshop Thursday at the center. Participants can spend the evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. making the owls and sipping wine.

Owls are an icon for popular culture warriors, particularly as decorations. These birds evoke a sense of mystery and wisdom, but Turner’s owls also are small charmers.

“It’s fun to have hands-on activities and crafts repurposing old books, or cardboard or other materials into something decorative that you can display or give as a gift,” said Turner, a former naturalist at Hartman Reserve Nature Center in Cedar Falls. She now works for the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments.

“I think it’s good to show people how to repurpose and reuse materials to keep them out of the landfill.”

Turner glimpsed her first paper owl at a silent auction and wanted to learn how to make them herself. Now she can make one in about an hour.

She uses pages from old books, newspaper, pieces of thin corrugated cardboard, measuring out specific lengths and then taping them together to form one long piece. She then tightly curls the paper to create the owl’s belly, and makes a separate roll for the head, using buttons for eyes. Beaks can be made from paper or cardboard, and cardboard is used to form feet and wings.

“You can change the button color to make it look like a different kind of owl – chocolate for a barred owl, yellow for a great horned owl,” Turner explained. “You can make accessories like a scarf that add personality.”

Turner also uses a reference book to add realistic touches to her owls, such as the shape of the beak and feathered top-knots. “I like to do owls that you can see around this part of Iowa,” she said. “But if you want to make your owl in a wild color with purple wings, that’s fine, too.”

Cost for the paper owl art and wine event is $16 for members and $24 for non-members. To register, call 291-4490.

