Recreation and Fitness Center starting adult lap swimming

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center-sponsored adult lap swimming will begin Monday and continue through Aug. 9.
Hours for lap swimming at Holmes Junior High are 5:45-7:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Adult lap swimming is for those 18 years and older. No one under 18 is allowed to enter the facilities.
To use the pools, patrons must have a winter swim pass from the 2019/2020 school year, a summer lap swim pass for 2020, or pay the daily rate (cash only is accepted for payment).
To help provide this service safely to the community, COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. All swimmers must abide by these precautions in order to use the facilities, including:
- Maintain social distancing by keeping six feet away from others, both in and out of the pool.
- Only two people are permitted per lane.
- Users must wear a mask when entering the building until they are ready to swim and after swimming, when preparing to exit the building. Masks are not allowed in the pool.
- No spitting is allowed in or around the pool.
- Swimmers may only use the locker rooms to access the restrooms. Locker room showers will not be available for use. Due to this, swimmers should wear their bathing suits to the pool.
- Rec staff encourages swimmers to be considerate of other users waiting to swim by completing their session in a timely and effective manner.
- If a patron is exhibiting signs of illness including fever, cough, or shortness of breath or they were recently exposed to someone diagnosed from COVID-19 within the last 14 days, do not enter the facility.
Call (319) 273-8636 with any questions.
