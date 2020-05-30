Recreation and Fitness Center starting adult lap swimming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center-sponsored adult lap swimming will begin Monday and continue through Aug. 9.

Hours for lap swimming at Holmes Junior High are 5:45-7:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Adult lap swimming is for those 18 years and older. No one under 18 is allowed to enter the facilities.

To use the pools, patrons must have a winter swim pass from the 2019/2020 school year, a summer lap swim pass for 2020, or pay the daily rate (cash only is accepted for payment).

To help provide this service safely to the community, COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. All swimmers must abide by these precautions in order to use the facilities, including: