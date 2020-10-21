Record number of ballots already cast in Black Hawk County; voter cites social distance worries at early voting site

But some speed bumps have emerged.

Julie LaMendola left New York City in March, as the coronavirus was devastating the city where she’d lived for years, for less-densely populated Cedar Falls.

But when she took her young daughter with her to vote early at the UNI-Dome last week, LaMendola was troubled to find the polling place was in the small concourse, not in the Dome itself. Though people were mostly masked, she said, the line of voters wasn’t socially distanced, and neither were precinct workers or voting booths.

“I just saw all these well-intentioned, elderly people coming to vote, and I thought, ‘Oh God, this could be a really bad way to spread,’” LaMendola said. “I was under the impression there was going to be lots of space, and it was in this tiny area.”

Veeder said he had “not heard feedback from the (precinct) workers on that,” but he had seen how the voting location was arranged initially.

He said normally fewer than 100 people a day cast ballots at early voting locations, but 1,024 people voted at the UNI-Dome concourse in the five days it was open this year, an average of more than 200 per day. He also noted there are fewer early voting locations this year.