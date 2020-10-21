Record number of ballots already cast in Black Hawk County; voter cites social distance worries at early voting site

CEDAR FALLS — With two weeks to go until Election Day, 2020 already is a record year for absentee ballots in Black Hawk County.
Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder says his office has received close to 35,000 requests for absentee ballots, and around 68% of those have been returned so far.
In 2012, the previous record year, only 62% of absentee ballots had been returned by this time out of 32,000 requested.
Veeder noted several factors are different this year. Nearly all registered voters were mailed absentee ballot requests by the county, political parties and other organizations. There were even groups going door-to-door offering absentee ballot requests. The cutoff date for requesting an absentee ballot is now 10 days before the election instead of four, as in 2012. And there are fewer days to vote early in person at the courthouse.
“Even with (those reductions), we’ve already broken that record,” Veeder said.
The coronavirus pandemic spurred his office to encourage early voting, which has affected voting patterns in ways Veeder can’t predict. More than 7,000 absentee ballots have been delivered to the ballot drop box outside the courthouse.
“So have people voted now already that would have voted absentee later? Are we going to see a similar turnout with just more absentees? There’s so many things to take into consideration,” Veeder said.
But some speed bumps have emerged.
Julie LaMendola left New York City in March, as the coronavirus was devastating the city where she’d lived for years, for less-densely populated Cedar Falls.
But when she took her young daughter with her to vote early at the UNI-Dome last week, LaMendola was troubled to find the polling place was in the small concourse, not in the Dome itself. Though people were mostly masked, she said, the line of voters wasn’t socially distanced, and neither were precinct workers or voting booths.
“I just saw all these well-intentioned, elderly people coming to vote, and I thought, ‘Oh God, this could be a really bad way to spread,’” LaMendola said. “I was under the impression there was going to be lots of space, and it was in this tiny area.”
Veeder said he had “not heard feedback from the (precinct) workers on that,” but he had seen how the voting location was arranged initially.
He said normally fewer than 100 people a day cast ballots at early voting locations, but 1,024 people voted at the UNI-Dome concourse in the five days it was open this year, an average of more than 200 per day. He also noted there are fewer early voting locations this year.
“We’re trying to achieve a balance between providing people an opportunity to vote and keeping people safe,” he said.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is Saturday, which is also the deadline to register to vote. You may still register at the polls if you bring photo identification and proof of residency.
Voters also can vote absentee in person at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except Sundays through Nov. 2.
Absentee ballots must be returned to the drop box or the election office by Nov. 3, or postmarked by Nov. 3 and received via the postal service by Nov. 9.
