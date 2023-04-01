WATERLOO — A local mainstay is being rebuilt with help from the community.

Reconstruction started on the D+K Hickory House at the beginning of March. Besides adding bigger bathrooms to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, co-owner Lutricia Chilcote says it will be the same establishment and down-home feel that’s attracted customers for 70 years.

The Chilcote family has been planning to rebuild the restaurant since it burned down in last year, but Lutricia says the impetus became greater after her mother, Karen Chilcote, passed away on March 14.

“It had already started, yes,” Chilcote said. “But since then, they’ve really been going strong.”

The D+K Hickory House burned down in October after a car crashed into the old wooden building. This cracked a gas pipe, eventually starting the fire.

Chilcote’s family has operated the Hickory House since 1952. A week before the fire, they’d celebrated their 70th anniversary as a family business.

The restaurant has long been a favorite spot for birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions for members of the community. This includes U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who farms near New Hartford. Grassley took his wife Barbara to the Hickory House during their courtship and, since then, it’s been the custom to dine there for anniversaries.

According to Chilcote, she knew the spot was important to many in Waterloo, but even she was floored by the support they’ve received.

“And honestly, we did not realize how much it meant to the community until this tragedy,” Chilcote said.

Famed almost as much for its décor as its food, the Hickory House lost the photos of its celebrity patrons and the John Deere memorabilia that helped tie the establishment to its roots in Waterloo. However, a longtime patron whose late husband worked for the company has already agreed to donate their memorabilia. It will be impossible to replicate the original interior with 100% accuracy, but Chilcote says they’re aiming to get as close as possible.

“We’re going to do our best to make it as close to the old as we can,” she said.

The Chilcotes do not have an exact timeline on when reconstruction will be complete but are hoping the restaurant will be ready to open by the end of summer.