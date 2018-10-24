WAVERLY — Bremer Avenue through Waverly, or Iowa Highway 3 as it’s known to the state, is back open to traffic.
The state highway and main thoroughfare through downtown Waverly was slated to reopen today, completing a two-year Iowa Department of Transportation reconstruction project from 20th Street West to east of Eighth Street East in Waverly.
“A project like this, you get bumps in the road — with weather, mainly,” said Pete Hjelmstad, field services coordinator with the Iowa DOT. “We were able to catch up with a good stretch of dry weather.”
That’s good news to Bill Werger, the city of Waverly’s director of community and economic development, who was last told the roadway wouldn’t open until Friday.
“This is kind of a fluid thing for us because the DOT is in charge, and make the decisions about how they do the striping and those kinds of things,” Werger said.
Even though the city doesn’t know much about the process, Werger said they’ve been able to talk to Iowa DOT officials about problem areas from time to time when citizens complain to them.
“We’re frustrated as anybody else is, because we are the ones taking all the responses,” he said.
The road was completely reconstructed and new sanitary and storm sewers were installed under the direction of Skyline Construction.
A few minor things still need to be completed, said Hjelmstad and Werger: Some side streets will remain closed until Friday to do brick inlays and paint and do street striping, and a wiring issue with the traffic lights means 10th Street will be closed until the middle of next week.
“I wish we could have it go faster, but we always have to do the best we can to get around,” Werger said.
Hjelmstad said it’s important for drivers to remember that traffic signals are back up and running — after two years, it’s easy to forget that and blow through a red light if they’re not careful.
“It’s an adjustment again for people to get used to paying attention to the traffic signals,” he said.
