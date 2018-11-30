Try 1 month for 99¢
Marguerite Wildenhain

A drawing by Marguerite Wildenhain

CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center for the Arts will present two new exhibitions this winter.

“Marguerite Wildenhain: Travel Drawings” is on view beginning Dec. 7, and “Recent Acquisitions,” is on view beginning Dec. 14.

An exhibition reception, free and open to the public, will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 8.

Both exhibitions will run through Jan. 20.

The Wildenhain works are on loan from collectors Dean and Geraldine Schwarz of Decorah. “Recent Acquisitions” celebrates new additions to the Hearst permanent collection.

