CEDAR FALLS — The Resource Enhancement and Protection Assembly will hold a meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive.
The discussion will address Region 7, which includes Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw and Grundy counties.
The event is held in the fall of every odd-numbered year to provide reports to the public on the program, seek public input regarding priorities for the program and elect delegates and alternates for the upcoming REAP Congress in January. The public is invited and urged to attend.
REAP is a program in the State of Iowa that invests in, as its name implies, the enhancement and protection of the state’s natural and cultural resources. Iowa has a diverse array of natural and cultural resources, and REAP is likewise diverse and far-reaching. Funding is devoted to: environmental education; state parks and open spaces; soil and water conservation; city parks, trails and open spaces, county conservation and trails; historical resources; and roadside vegetation. Depending on the individual programs, REAP provides money for projects through agency budgets or in the form of competitive grants. Several aspects of REAP also leverage private matching contributions that help accomplish program objectives.
