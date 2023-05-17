COURIER STAFF REPORT
CEDAR FALLS – Real estate franchisor Realty ONE Group Movement officially opened its new downtown office at 100 East Second St. in Suite 206.
The company continues to recruit agents who want to join an office with what it describes as a “dynamic culture and an agent-first focus with sophisticated tools, technology and services.”
“Nic and I look forward to growing our ONE team and are beyond excited to be bringing the number ONE name in real estate to the Cedar Valley," said Luann Moran, owner/broker of Realty ONE Group Movement. “We are located in the heart of downtown Cedar Falls and look forward to helping our agents grow their businesses and reach their real estate goals. We believe that everyone matters and we have been awarded an unbelievable opportunity to create something truly unique and are proud to be locally owned and operated."
"We truly have a one of a kind business model and are proud to have the latest tools, technology, and marketing to better serve our agents and clients alike.”
Outside of the Brownsville, Texas, bus terminal, many migrants sit and wait to take their next steps in the United States. This is usually the first stop in a long journey once they've made it into the U.S. on humanitarian parole. The federal government appears to be pleased so far with the implementation of new policies post Title 42. The Department of Homeland Security says numbers have gone down slightly since before changes in the law.
Realty ONE Group credits its “untraditional approach to real estate franchising and its unique business model” for having been named the Top Real Estate Franchise and one of the Fastest Growing Real Estate Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.
The company has more than 400 offices in 49 states and Washington D.C. It’s also expanded into 16 additional countries.
For more information, call 319-243-3425 or visit
ROGmovement.com.
Photos: University of Northern Iowa Friday Commencement
CONGRATULATIONS, GRADUATES!
University of Northern Iowa graduates look up to family and friends in the stands during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. More than 1,400 students graduated from UNI this weekend.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 2
University of Northern Iowa graduates file into their seats during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 3
University of Northern Iowa graduates file into their seats during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 4
University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook speaks during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 5
The University of Northern Iowa commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 6
University of Northern Iowa graduates clap as honors students are recognized during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 7
Graduates with decorated mortar boards sit during the University of Northern Iowa commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 8
Family and friends watch from the stands during the University of Northern Iowa commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 9
University of Northern Iowa graduates file into their seats during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 10
University of Northern Iowa graduates look up to family and friends in the stands during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 11
University of Northern Iowa graduates look up to family and friends in the stands during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 12
University of Northern Iowa graduates look up to family and friends in the stands during the commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 13
Graduates with decorated mortar boards sit during the University of Northern Iowa commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 14
Graduates with decorated mortar boards sit during the University of Northern Iowa commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Graduation 15
Graduates with decorated mortar boards sit during the University of Northern Iowa commencement ceremony for the College of Business and College of Social & Behavioral Sciences on Friday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.