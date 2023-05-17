CEDAR FALLS – Real estate franchisor Realty ONE Group Movement officially opened its new downtown office at 100 East Second St. in Suite 206.

The company continues to recruit agents who want to join an office with what it describes as a “dynamic culture and an agent-first focus with sophisticated tools, technology and services.”

“Nic and I look forward to growing our ONE team and are beyond excited to be bringing the number ONE name in real estate to the Cedar Valley," said Luann Moran, owner/broker of Realty ONE Group Movement. “We are located in the heart of downtown Cedar Falls and look forward to helping our agents grow their businesses and reach their real estate goals. We believe that everyone matters and we have been awarded an unbelievable opportunity to create something truly unique and are proud to be locally owned and operated."

"We truly have a one of a kind business model and are proud to have the latest tools, technology, and marketing to better serve our agents and clients alike.”

Realty ONE Group credits its “untraditional approach to real estate franchising and its unique business model” for having been named the Top Real Estate Franchise and one of the Fastest Growing Real Estate Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.

The company has more than 400 offices in 49 states and Washington D.C. It’s also expanded into 16 additional countries.

For more information, call 319-243-3425 or visit ROGmovement.com.

Photos: University of Northern Iowa Friday Commencement CONGRATULATIONS, GRADUATES! UNI Graduation 2 UNI Graduation 3 UNI Graduation 4 UNI Graduation 5 UNI Graduation 6 UNI Graduation 7 UNI Graduation 8 UNI Graduation 9 UNI Graduation 10 UNI Graduation 11 UNI Graduation 12 UNI Graduation 13 UNI Graduation 14 UNI Graduation 15