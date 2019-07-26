WATERLOO — The Midwest Grease Kings will host the third annual “Real Steel Resurgent” car show and swap meet on Aug. 3 at the National Cattle Congress grounds.
The swap meet starts at 9 a.m., with gates open at 11 a.m. for the car show — vehicles from 1972 or older. Burn-out box is at 1 p.m.
A “pre-party” for all makes and models is also set for Aug. 2, starting at 4 p.m.
Admission will be $5 for adults, or free those younger than 12, as well as veterans. Proceeds will go to the Cedar Valley Honor Flight. For more information, call 830-9119.
