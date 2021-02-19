Real estate, mobile home tax deadline approaching

As mandated by Iowa law, the deadline for paying the second installment of real estate and mobile home taxes is March 31. Payment being made for the current tax year must be USPS postmarked by March 31 to the Black Hawk County Treasurer’s Office at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Please include the payment stub or stubs from the tax bill along with your check. If you want a receipt, include the entire bill and a stamped, self-addressed envelope with your payment.

You may make payment online at www.iowatreasurers.org for your real estate or mobile home taxes. For credit card payments you can use Visa, MasterCard or Discover cards for a nonrefundable service delivery fee of 2.25% per transaction. Or pay by e-check for $.25 per transaction.

The Treasurer’s Office accepts Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit cards or debit cards. A nonrefundable service delivery fee of 2.25% per transaction for credit card or $2 for debit card transactions will apply.

You may schedule a payment or set up a recurring payment plan by going to the website www.iowatreasurers.org. Under the property tax tab, click on scheduled payments to set up.

Interest for the March 2021 installment will accrue at the rate of 1 ½ percent per month beginning April 1.