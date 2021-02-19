Real estate, mobile home tax deadline approaching

As mandated by Iowa law, the deadline for paying the second installment of real estate and mobile home taxes is March 31. Payment being made for the current tax year must be USPS postmarked by March 31 to the Black Hawk County Treasurer’s Office at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Please include the payment stub or stubs from the tax bill along with your check. If you want a receipt, include the entire bill and a stamped, self-addressed envelope with your payment.
You may make payment online at www.iowatreasurers.org for your real estate or mobile home taxes. For credit card payments you can use Visa, MasterCard or Discover cards for a nonrefundable service delivery fee of 2.25% per transaction. Or pay by e-check for $.25 per transaction.
The Treasurer’s Office accepts Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit cards or debit cards. A nonrefundable service delivery fee of 2.25% per transaction for credit card or $2 for debit card transactions will apply.
You may schedule a payment or set up a recurring payment plan by going to the website www.iowatreasurers.org. Under the property tax tab, click on scheduled payments to set up.
Interest for the March 2021 installment will accrue at the rate of 1 ½ percent per month beginning April 1.
If the parcel is in tax sale status, you need to contact the office for redemption information. Payment by guaranteed funds is required to redeem a tax sale. Guaranteed funds are cash, certified check, cashier’s check or money order.
Property owners who are over 65 years of age or totally disabled with an income of less than $24,206 or mobile home owners over 23 years of age with an income less than $24,206 may be eligible for help on the taxes due for September 2021/March 2022. If filing due to a disability, proof of disability is required and must be attached to the form when returning to the Treasurer’s office by June 1.
The Treasurer’s Office in the Courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Payments may also be deposited in the secured drop box located at the northeast corner of the Courthouse.
For further information, call 833-3013.