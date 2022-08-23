Real estate and mobile home taxes due Sept. 30

WATERLOO — The deadline for paying the first installment of real estate and mobile home taxes is Sept. 30.

Real estate, mobile home and special assessment bills were mailed out last week.

If paying by mail, taxpayers are advised to have a post office postmark date of Sept. 30 to avoid interest accruing on Oct. 1. Payment can be made to the Black Hawk County Treasurer at 316 East Fifth St., Waterloo, IA 50703.

Include the payment stub from the tax bill along with the check. If a receipt is wanted, include the entire bill and a stamped, self-addressed envelope with the payment.

The treasurer also accepts Visa, MasterCard or Discover cards. There is a 2.25% non-refundable service delivery fee for credit cards and a $2 fee for debit cards.

The treasurer’s office in the Black Hawk County courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Payments may also be deposited in a secured drop box on the parking lot side of the courthouse.

The taxes can also be paid online with Visa, MasterCard, and Discover cards or electronic checks at iowatreasurers.org. The same fees apply if using a credit card. Electronic checks have a fee of 25 cents per transaction.

Interest will accrue at the rate of 1.5% per month beginning Oct. 1.

Iowa property tax credit claim forms will be accepted until Sept. 30. Residents can qualify for this credit if their income is below $24,354 and they are over 65 or 100% disabled or if their total household income is less than 250% of the poverty level and they are older than 70 by Dec. 31. If filing due to being disabled, a current year of proof of disability is required.

For further information, residents are asked to call (319) 833-3013.