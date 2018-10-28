READLYN — St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church members will have a fall dinner and quilt raffle from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at 2649 230th St.
The menu includes turkey, roast beef, dressing and mashed potatoes with gravy, sauerkraut, fresh corn, salads, rolls and homemade pies.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 10 and free for ages 4 and younger. Carry-outs will be available.
The Martha Circle also is raffling a quilt to be given away that evening. Raffle tickets are available for purchase from Circle members or at the door.
