Reading series features poet

On April 30, the Final Thursday website, www.finalthursdaypress.com, will post a video reading by Jim Johnson, author of "One Morning in June: Selected Poems." The event will also have a video open mic section. If you would like to share no more than five minutes of your own creative work, video yourself reading and upload it to a publicly accessible site like YouTube. Share the link with jim.oloughlin@uni.edu by April 29 to ensure that your contribution can become part of the event.