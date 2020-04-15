Reading series features poet
Reading series features poet

JIM Johnson
Courtesy Photo

CEDAR FALLS -- The Final Thursday Reading Series returns in an online format this month, bringing poet Jim Johnson to a screen right in front of you.

On April 30, the Final Thursday website, www.finalthursdaypress.com, will post a video reading by Jim Johnson, author of "One Morning in June: Selected Poems." The event will also have a video open mic section. If you would like to share no more than five minutes of your own creative work, video yourself reading and upload it to a publicly accessible site like YouTube. Share the link with jim.oloughlin@uni.edu by April 29 to ensure that your contribution can become part of the event.

The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, the UNI College of Humanities, Arts & Sciences, and the UNI Department of Languages & Literatures.

