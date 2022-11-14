Reading, activities at La Porte City library to feature children's book author Ruth Anne Schneck

WATERLOO — Like many writers, Ruth Anne Schneck’s favorite Christmas story spent most of its life in a desk drawer. She wrote a tale about a “personified” teddy bear in the 1980s and read it aloud at a Christmas gathering.

“Everyone sat very politely and listened to me read it, and it was well-received,” Schneck recalled.

But she got busy with a teaching career and family. So, she stuffed the story away, and except for the occasional guilt trip out of the drawer and a daydream or two about publishing it someday, that’s where Geoffrey hibernated for several decades.

Eventually, Schneck rescued him out of the drawer and published her first children’s book, “Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish” in 2018. Now Geoffrey, his family and his pal Ted are featured in a series written and illustrated by Schneck — “Geoffrey Takes A Hike,” “Geoffrey’s Backyard” and “Geoffrey Goes West.”

The author, 83, will read from her books from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Hawkins Memorial Library in La Porte City. There will be hands-on activities, as well, and children and adults attending are encouraged to bring a favorite teddy bear for what Schneck describes as “a teddy bear convention.”

Geoffrey is a curious, adventurous bear who loves to explore and learn, Schneck said. As his curiosity leads him and his family and friends on trips throughout the country (and his own backyard), children can share in his excitement and awe. While reading the book they will learn new vocabulary words and geography, how to identify the footprints of various critters, identify birds and fish and more. Some books in the series have coloring pages, recipes, puzzles, mazes and games to play.

Her teddy bear is personified, or anthropomorphic, which means imbued with human traits and emotions.Think Winnie the Pooh and Paddington Bear, for example.

“Why a bear? I don’t know where that came from. A teddy bear is a cuddly thing and most children like them. It becomes real to a child, it brings the emotion of a child and is a treasured toy,” the retired educator explained.

The books are designed to be read aloud chapter by chapter to children ages 4 to 6, and older children can read it themselves and enjoy completing the activities which range from easy to moderately difficult.

“It’s written in chapters with illustrations, and I wanted it to be spiral-bound, so children can lay the books flat to do the coloring. There’s nothing more irritating to a child than trying to hold down a book and color,” Schneck explained.

Schneck was an elementary school teacher for 36 years. After retiring, she returned to teaching early childhood education at Upper Iowa University at the Waterloo center. “I retired from their after 15 years. That’s when I got ‘Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish’ out again.”

The story had been published in serial form in the La Porte City newspaper, and readers had asked when a book was coming out. “That got me started thinking that I should do it, so I revised a few things and re-wrote some of it, and had GNR Publishing in Waverly print the books,” she explained.

In 2019, she sent Geoffrey on a hiking adventure, and in the next book, let him explore his own backyard, Minnesota. In “Geoffrey Goes West,” he travels by train and camps and canoes in national parks.

Schneck doesn’t plan a new adventure for Geoffrey – “unless he protests,” she said.

Copies of the “Geoffrey” book series will be available for purchase at the La Porte City. This may be the last opportunity to purchase individual books or the entire series.

Schneck co-authored a book with her sister, Janice Abel, about growing up in the 1940s in their hometown, La Porte City. “From the Wishmore to You” is accompanied by a cookbook filled with recipes from the restaurant their parents owned and operated for 40 years. She also published a novel, “When You Get Lemons Make Fruit Punch” and a how-to book on knitting, “The Little Garden of Knitted Coasters.”